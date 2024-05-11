Châtillon, formerly known as Châtillon-d’Azergues, is a commune in the Rhône département in eastern France, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Beaujolais, 40 minutes by car from Lyon.

The town was known under the name of Châtillon in 1793.

The main attraction of the city is Château de Châtillon-d’Azergues. The castle’s construction is dated to the 13th and 15th centuries. All that remains of the castle is the keep and a tower.

The 12th-13th century castle of Châtillon was mentioned for the first time in the agreement of 1173 between the count of Forez and the archbishop of Lyon, a treaty which definitively separated the counties of Forez and Lyonnais. Since the 11th-12th centuries, there has been a local seigneurial family which takes its name from the village, the Châtillon (not linked to Châtillon les Dombes): Amblard around 1100, Guillaume-Rainier in 1121, Dalmace in 1160 … In the 13th century , it is the Oingt family who owns Châtillon, at least since Guichard d’Oingt.

The site consists of a polygonal enceinte with several buildings from the 13th to 16th centuries. In the centre of the enceinte is the 13th century cylindrical keep. It is 30 m high and 9.5 m in diameter with walls 1.5 m thick. Only the ground floor was vaulted. During the 15th century, a hexagonal staircase towers was attached which asloserved the other buildings. The oldest part of the castle is a 12th-century rectangular building supported by very flat buttresses,connected to each other by blind arcades forming a decoration known as a frise lombarde (Lombardy frieze).

The castle is privately owned and closed to the public.

Right next to the castle, the Saint-Barthélémy chapel, known as Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours, has several particularities: built in the 12th century on the site of an older building, it is in fact has two stacked chapels. The upper chapel has a corbelled apse. A Gothic portal was added in the 15th century and the whole was restored in the 19th century. The chapel was listed as a historic monument in 1862.

