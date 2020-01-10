The Catalonian snowboard legend Núria Castan joins FWT20 as wildcard

The Catalonian snowboard legend joins an insane line-up of riders for FWT20 as season wildcard.

With the first stop of FWT20 in Hakuba, Japan a week away, Catalonian freerider Núria Castan (SPA) has become the latest addition to the already insane line-up of riders confirmed for FWT20. Manuela Mandl had to withdraw from the Tour due to injury, a spot amongst the world’s best female snowboarders gets vacant. The 2nd overall ranking in Region 1, Nuria Castan, will surely demonstrate that she earns her place at top level freeride snowboarding.

Already well-known in the world of competitive freeride with years of experience on the FJT and FWQ, Castan will surely be a tough competitor for the Women Snowboard category. Although this will be her first year on the FWT, Castan already has plenty of experience in the big mountains with Ordino Arcalís, the 3rd stop of FWT, being one of her favorite training ground.