The fortress / castle of Santa Catalina del Monte, or Verdolay, or de la Luz. It is located in a strategic place in the Valley overlooking the Vega Baja del Segura, Region of Murcia, Spain.

This bastion, cataloged BIC, was built in the first centuries of Islamic domination (8th – 9th centuries) and its abandonment could date back to the middle of the 13th century, after the incorporation of the Kingdom of Murcia to the Crown of Castile.

As is traditional in the Islamic world, the castle is built with mud brick (like the wall of Murcia) and two complementary enclosures can be distinguished from each other.

Location: by car from Murcia 19 min (10.0 km) via A-30 and Av. de Sta. Catalina

