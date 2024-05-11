The castle of Pont-de-Veyle dates back to 1249

The Château de Pont-de-Veyle is a castle, rebuilt in the sixteenth century, which stands in the town of Pont-de-Veyle in the department of Ain (France) in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, one hour by car from Lyon. It succeeded a former 13th century fortified castle (1249) and was the center of the seigniory of Pont-de-Veyle, which was then transformed into a county.

Listed as a historical monument in 1972 and 2020, the castle has been a local administrative center since 2019, being in particular the place of reception of the town hall of Pont-de-Veyle, the headquarters of the intermunicipal association of Veyle.

Today, the castle is in the form of a main building flanked by two pavilions embellished with terraces.

Address: Domaine du Château, 01290 Pont-de-Veyle, France

GPS coordinates: 46° 15′ 57″ N, 4° 53′ 05″ E

Shortest distances by car

From Paris: 3 hr 52 min (405 km) via A6

From Lyon: 1 hr (78.4 km) via A6

From Marseille: 4 hr (386 km) via A7

From Toulouse: 5 hr 41 min (611 km) via A9 and A7

From Monaco: 5 hr 28 min (567 km) via A8 and A7

From Andorra: 7 hr 33 min (738 km) via A9 and A7

