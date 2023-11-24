The castle of Cambrils (cat. El castell de Cambrils) is a fortified castle in the municipality of Odèn (Solsonès), Lleida province, Catalonia, Spain, declared a cultural asset of national interest.

Location

The castle is located to the northwest of the municipal district, on a hill of the Bartoló Vell mountain range, a limestone ridge that rises to the right of the Fred river, above the Salí de Cambrils. It dominated over the town of Cambrils and the traditional path from Cambrils to Oliana.

To get there from the L-401 road (from Pont d’Espia to Coll de Jou): at kilometer 19.6 (42 ° 08 ’22 “N, 1 ° 23′ 25” E), in front of the first houses of Cambrils there is the paved road that leads to Solsona through Serra Seca (well signposted). Take this road and after 1.7 km, past the rectory and the parish church of Sant Martí, under the ridge of the castle, there is a space for parking and a signposted path that is well prepared for the uphill walk.

Description

Originally Romanesque work, that today is found in ruins, and the visible remains show that the original work was also very reformed.

There is documentary evidence that for some time it belonged to the Templars. In the first third of the 11th century it was part of the dominion of the bishop of Urgell, it remained so until 1159, when it passed to the domain of Count Ermengol VII of Urgell.

In 1375, the castle of Cambrils was included among the domains of the Viscount of Cardona. At the moment of the creation of the viscounts by King Pere II, Cardona kept in their possession the barony of Cambrils, which is mentioned between the years 1512-1831. In 1613, the castle of Cambrils was one of the places where the viscount had total civil and criminal jurisdiction and it was an integral part of the Batllia de Solsona.