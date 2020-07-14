The Can Feu castle – a romantic 19th century castle located west of Sabadell

La Torre d’en Feu (commonly known as Can Feu Castle) is a romantic 19th century castle located west of Sabadell. Since 2018 it has been owned by Sabadell City Council. Every first Sunday of the month the Can Feu Cultural Association makes a free guided tour outside, at 10 AM.

The Torre d’en Feu had magnificent gardens of approximately one hectare. These were created between 1886 and 1907.

The intramural park of the castle was also cut down after the civil war to provide space for the breeding of cattle by the Marquis of Monsolís. The barren lands remain today. In 2019, with the original plans of the gardens, the Can Feu Cultural Association won the Participatory Budgets of Sabadell City Council to allocate 100,000 euros to the recovery of the old romantic gardens. Work is expected to start in the coming years.

Coordinates: 41° 32′ N, 2° 05′ E