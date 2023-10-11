The Briante castle and its wineries

Château de Briante is located in Saint-Lager, Beaujolaisone hour by car from Lyon.

The Faupin family have owned the estate since 2011 and are committed to protecting the heritage and quality of their 100% Gamay wines, albeit with a long history of wine-making, originally in Beaune in Burgundy! Here they produce Brouilly, Côte de Brouilly and Moulin à Vent red Beaujolais crus and the less common white Beaujolais (Beaujolais Blanc) which is made from 100% Chardonnay grapes. Often drunk young to get the best of Beaujolais (typically light and fruity from the Gamay grape), some of the better Crus can be aged for 5 years or more when they are made with skill and care. Domaine de Briante is one such producer.Wine tastings can be arranged for guests on site.

Address: 810 Route de Briante, 69220 Saint-Lager, France.

Working hours:

Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
Monday 10AM–6PM
Tuesday 10AM–6PM
Wednesday 10AM–6PM
Thursday 10AM–6PM
Friday 10AM–6PM

 

