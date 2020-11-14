The borders of Andorra remain semi-closed

France. From December 1st, although some measures will be lifted, a filled-in declaration of responsibility form will still be needed to travel and the borders will remain semi-closed, thus jeopardising the presence of French tourists in Andorra for the major Puríssima long weekend.

Catalonia is planning to lift the perimeter closure from November 23rd. The restrictive measures adopted by the Catalan government are being maintained for another ten days but it is expected that, from then on, an easing can be applied provided the epidemiological data improves.

Here are links that may help you with the latest information. This information can be found on the Andorran Government’s web site: https://www.govern.ad/recomanacions/informacio-circular-franca-espanya.

The declaration of responsibility certificate forms needed for travel can be found for Catalonia at https://certificatdes.confinapp.cat and for France at: https://media.interieur.gouv.fr/attestation-couvre-feu-covid-19.