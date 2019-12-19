Friday, 20th December at 20h at La Llacuna Cultural Centre, Andorra la Vella (in English).

The Best of Times, the Worst of Times: Hope and despair in an age of climate change and extinction. Lecture by Paul Behrens, climate change expert, on the book he is writing during his stay at Faber Andorra, a residence for the arts and sciences and humanities.

In The Best of Times, the Worst of Times, Behrens talks about the two possible reactions to the era of climate change and the extinction that human beings may have to face.

He speaks of pessimism, but also of the hope we have in changing the way we generate energy, consume food, and engage with the economy to avoid the catastrophic potential of climate change and biodiversity loss. The book explores the implications of these changes and outlines the possible pessimistic and optimistic frameworks that will one way or another alter our thinking and change our way of life.

In addition, the Climate Change and Energy Transition specialist will provide plenty of time to answer all the audience’s questions regarding renewable energy, meat consumption, plastic pollution and many other issues.

The event will be presented and moderated by Mr. Alan Ward, Head of the New Technologies Section of the Andorran Science Society (SAC).

Paul Behrens is an Assistant Professor of Energy and Environmental Change at Leiden University, in the Netherlands. Behrens is passionate about science outreach. His work focuses on the environmental impact of human consumption and his research on climate change, energy and nutrition has appeared in specialist scientific publications and other reputable newspapers such as The

New York Times, The Independent and The LA Times . He has been interviewed by the BBC, Scientific American and NPR (National Public Radio) in the United States. He is currently working on a book, The Best of Times, the Worst of Times for Science, which will be published in 2020 by Indigo Press, London.