The best athletes of the Old Continent will gather next week at the snow-capped peaks of the French Alps for the 2024 Skimo European Championships. A four-day spectacle set to draw 225 athletes from 22 nations, an event organized by the European Ski Mountaineering Council and the French Federation of Mountain Sports and Climbing (FFME).

The 2024 European Championships will kick off on Monday, January 8, in Flaine, with the classic individual race, that will have the Senior and U23 Men facing 1570+m, four climbs and two segments on foot, while the Senior Women, U23 Women and U20 men will have on the menu 1350+m, and also four climbs and two segments on foot. For the younger categories, the U20 Women will have 1050+m and the U18 Men and Women will have the same course, with 970+m.

Toeing the start line we will see both previous European winners, Werner Marti (SUI) and Axelle Gachet-Molleret (FRA), as well as winners two years ago on the U20 categories Anselme Davedin (FRA) and Caroline Ulrich (SUI), now racing on the U23 category, and quite a few medallists from last year’s World Championships, such as Remi Bonet (SUI), Alba de Silvestro (ITA) or Julia Murada (ITA).

On the U23 category, the field will be one of the strongest ever, with rising stars of the sport like Robin and Thomas Busard (SUI), Paul Verbnjak (AUT), Ot Ferrer, Oriol Olm (AND) or Thibe Deseyn (SUI) and Margot Ravinel (FRA) coming strong.

With most of the U18 and U20 athletes that podiumed on the first Youth World Cup of the season in Meribel present in Flaine -Jules Raybaud (FRA), Hermann Debertolis (ITA), Simone Compagnoni (ITA), Louise Trincaz (FRA), Lea Ancion Havet (AND), Malik Uldry (SUI), Enricco Pellegrini (ITA), Luca Curioni (ITA)or Laia Selles (ESP)- the competition will be fierce.

Tuesday will be the rest day, while on Wednesday, January 10, there will be a Sprint race for all categories in Flaine, followed on Thursday by a Vertical race for all also in Flaine. On Friday, the action will move to Chamonix, with a Mixed Relay race planned for both Youth categories and Senior categories.

The 2024 European Championships boasts a formidable lineup of skiers, each vying for glory and the prestigious title of European Champion. From rising stars to seasoned veterans, expect to witness a display of technical expertise and strategic finesse as competitors push the boundaries of their endurance in pursuit of victory.

Nestled in the heart of the French Alps, Flaine and Chamonix provide the perfect backdrop for this high-stakes competition. Towering peaks, pristine slopes, and crisp mountain air set the stage for an unforgettable experience, creating an atmosphere that perfectly complements the raw intensity of skimo racing.