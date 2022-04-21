Barcelona Bridal Week presents fashion shows with 34 top brands

The Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week (BBFW) catwalk will be in the spotlights between 20 and 23 April presenting creations designed by major national and international bridal wear designers. 34 top brands will take part in the fashion shows of the industry’s international benchmark event, presenting their new products, as will the 320 firms that will be taking part in the fair.

National companies such as Atelier Pronovias; Rosa Clará; Jesús Peiró; Yolancris; Sophie et Voilà; Isabel Sanchis; Marco & María, and Ramón Sanjurjo have confirmed their presence. In addition to the new Nicole Milano brand proposals, the Pronovias Group will present for the first time the Marchesa for Pronovias collection, the result of a mutual endeavour with the American brand.

Among international brands making their debut at the BBFW fashion show will be Italian designer Peter Langner, who will present his 2023 collection only in digital format; Ukraine’s Katy Corso; South Korea’s Vestal; Poland’s Agnieska Swialty; and Modeca from the Netherlands. Other international brands who will attend again, are Marylise & Rembo Styling, from Belgium; the American Demetrios; Julia Kontogruni, from Bulgaria; the Italian Carlo Pignatelli with his collection for grooms, and the French Cymbeline.

On the other hand, ratifying its commitment to young designers, the BBFW catwalk will host the ‘New Talents’ fashion shows with creations by Olga Macià, Lorena Panea, Poesie Sposa and Simone Marulli, among other designers who will be present for the first time on the BBFW runway like Andrea Lalanza, Mireia Balaguer and the Italian firm More.

Other designers, all from Andalusia, are making their debut on the BBFW catwalk this year, Moncho Heredia from Malaga, Nicolás Montenegro from Seville, Higar Novias from Córdoba and Manila Novias from Granada. All designers will present creations for brides and bridesmaids, as well as proposals for evening dresses.

The BBFW fair will run at the same time with the catwalk on 22 and 23 April and will remain open until the 24. This year’s exhibition will feature more than 320 firms, 75% of them being international visiting from 27 countries.

The trade fair will feature the offer of the leading national brands.

Among the international brands, the renowned Lebanese firms Zuhair Murad and Tony Ward participating for the first time, stands out.