The Ballet Nice Méditerranée is coming to Andorra

Thursday, 13th February at 20h at the Sala de Congressos, Andorra la Vella.

Tickets: 35€ and 25€ . Online sales, here. Pre-sale: Andorra la Vella Tourism Office, Department of Culture – La Llacuna and for sale at the Congress Centre from one hour before the show.

The Ballet Nice Méditerranée was created in 1947, but it was in 2009 that it joined the top ranks of the ballet world with the establishment of Eric Vu-An as its artistic director. With his arrival, the company took on a new impetus. It is currently collaborates with other cultural and choreographic structures, such as the Department of the CNRR Dance, the Rosella Hightower Cannes Higher School of Dance, and the Monaco Dance Forum. The show in Andorra la Vella will feature, among others, choreography by Gene Kelly.