The Andorran Mountaineering Federation asks not to go out for mountain activities during the coronavirus crisis

  All Andorra news, Sport, Tourism   /   , ,

The Andorran Mountaineering Federation have sent out a message over social media, on civil responsibility, to mountain skiers who decide not to stay at home during the crisis.

“We ask and recommend to you not to go out for mountain activities during this time of crisis. Anything could happen, and at this time, we must avoid burdening the health service so that those with the virus can be treated. In the past two days we have seen a number of people at the ski stations when the government instruction is quite clear: Stay at Home”, – says the federation in its message.

Under the present circumstances, mountain accidents will not be covered by insurance.

All ski resorts of Andorra will be closed from March 14, 2020

Andorran SPA resort Caldea has decided to close its doors

From Saturday, all entertainment, cultural and sporting events planned in Andorra will be canceled

Andorra ski season continues with enhanced precautions

Tourism Ministers of the Ibero-American Community decide to work together to minimize the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak

World congress of snow and mountain tourism in Andorra is canceled because of coronavirus crisis

Read more: All Andorra news ...