The Andorran Mountaineering Federation asks not to go out for mountain activities during the coronavirus crisis

The Andorran Mountaineering Federation have sent out a message over social media, on civil responsibility, to mountain skiers who decide not to stay at home during the crisis.

“We ask and recommend to you not to go out for mountain activities during this time of crisis. Anything could happen, and at this time, we must avoid burdening the health service so that those with the virus can be treated. In the past two days we have seen a number of people at the ski stations when the government instruction is quite clear: Stay at Home”, – says the federation in its message.

Under the present circumstances, mountain accidents will not be covered by insurance.