The Andorran government declined to answer the question whether a negative PCR / TMA test was mandatory for the King and Queen of Spain during their visit to Andorra

On Thursday 25th and Friday 26th March the first ever visit by a King and Queen of Spain to Andorra will take place as part of the celebration of Andorra’s hosting of the 27th Iberoamerican Summit of Heads of State and Government.

The Ministry of Health has approved the abnormal protocol SARS-CoV-2 among journalists attendees and throughout the official visit. Thus, delegations and accredited professionals covering the events must present a negative PCR / TMA test performed 48 hours or less before the event. In addition, during the visit, it is mandatory to wear an FFP2 mask and maintain interpersonal distance.

Meanwhile, representatives of the press service of the Andorran government refused to answer the question whether this protocol concerns all members of the delegation or only journalists, and whether such a negative PCR / TMA test was mandatory for representatives of the Spanish delegation, including King and Queen of Spain.

Their Majesties will be received by the Episcopal Co-Prince, Joan-Enric Vives, the representative of the French Co-Prince, Patrick Strozda, the Head of Government, Xavier Espot, and the Síndica General, Roser Suñé. During the afternoon, the Queen will meet with the Minister of Education and Higher Education, Ester Vilarrubla, and the King will visit the Executive’s offices in the Administrative Building, where he will hold a private meeting with the Head of Government and then there will be an institutional meeting between the two delegations. The first day of the official visit will end with a dinner offered by the Co-Princes at a hotel in the capital.

On Friday 26th, the King and Queen of Spain will visit the Spanish College María Moliner and the Romanesque architectural ensemble of Santa Coloma and the Espai Columba with Minister Sílvia Riva. Finally, they will travel to Ordino, where they will have lunch offered by the head of government in the era of Casa Rossell, and a visit to the house-museum of Areny Plandolit.