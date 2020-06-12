The Andorran government budget deficit 2020 is expected to be 111.3 million euros

According to the Minister of Finance of Andorra and Spokesman, Eric Jover, evolution of the Andorran government budget deficit is the following:

It is estimated there will be a deficit of budget -111.3 million euros for 2020 and – 76.8 million euros for 2021.

Credit operations private banks and public debt issues:

• Extraordinary debt issuance of 125 Million euros in 1 year

• Syndicated credit policy of 50 Million euros

• Credit with Credit Agricole 100 million euros to 1.5 years. It is necessary to overcapitalize the government to cover possible future needs. With these operations, they allow the Andorran state room for manoeuvre with greater flexibility and resilience.

FUNDING MECHANISMS:

Council of Europe Development Bank:

Andorra joins as a full member. The quota provided for in the bill is currently being processed by the parliament. The “instrumentalisation” of this mechanism will be worked on in the coming weeks.

European Investment Bank:

Andorra has formalized the request for collaboration. This institution develops large-scale investment projects, especially those associated with infrastructure projects.

International Monetary Fund:

Andorra is expected to become a member of the IMF before the end of the year. The membership process is moving forward with the initial timeline set. At the end of June, the IMF will make an official quota proposal to the Government of Andorra and how it will be articulated.