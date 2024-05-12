The Château des Adhémar is a castle, later converted to a Renaissance style château, in the town of Montélimar in the Drôme département, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France. It is located on a hill in the centre of the town.

Its origins are found in the 11th century when the first castle was built by the Count of Toulouse, the Duke of Narbonne. Little of this remains.

The château is considered to be one of the last examples of Romanesque castle architecture having a fortified curtain wall, round walk, keep, a house and chapel, combining social, family, political and religious life in one. Only the Narbonne tower is outside the first wall, some metres to the north.

The property of the Département de la Drôme since 1947, the Adhémar’s castle is a monument historique and, since 2000, a contemporary art centre.

Address: 24 Rue du Château, 26200 Montélimar, France.

Working hours

From 01/11 to 31/12/2020 between 1 pm and 5 pm.

Closed on Monday.

PRICES

Adult: 5 euro

Free entry for children < 12 years, press, the drivers, disabled people.

GPS coordinates: 44°33′33″N 4°45′16″E

Shortest distances by car

From Paris: 5 hr 42 min (609 km) via A6

From Lyon: 1 hr 39 min (149 km) via A7

From Marseille: 2 hr 5 min (166 km) via A7

From Toulouse: 3 hr 34 min (391 km) via A61 and A9

From Monaco: 3 hr 22 min (347 km) via A8 and A7

From Andorra: 5 hr 23 min (518 km) via A9

