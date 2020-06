The Spanish-Andorran border registered a mobility 2% lower on this 22nd June, to that of last year. As for the Franco-Andorran border, the first fortnight of June has experienced an increase of 27%. Comparing these data with June 2019, there is an increase of 50%.

The accumulation of so-called “one-day tourists” coming to Andorra for cheap cigarettes and alcohol provoke multi-kilometer traffic jams, which continue to grow every year.

Andorra has neither its own airport nor a heliport.