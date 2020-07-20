The Abbey of Caunes-Minervois founded in 780

The Abbey of Caunes-Minervois (fr. Abbaye Saint-Pierre-Saint-Paul de Caunes-Minervois) crosses time, from its famous Romanesque bedside to the Maurist cloister. You can also visit the archaeological remains of the medieval cloister and the Carolingian church founded in 790. Since 2015, the convent buildings have housed comic books, in partnership with the Brussels Comic Museum (CBBD).

The abbey was founded in 780 by the monk Anian. Count Milo de Narbonne donated to him the “villa Bufentis” and its domain as well as the upper Argent-Double valley.

In 982, mention was made for the first time of the discovery of graves by peasants, outside the walls of the old village, in a field near the river. The informed monks declared that they were martyrs of the Roman period. This is the beginning of the cult of the relics of the four holy martyrs of Caunes: Amans, Luce, Audalde and Alexandre. Saint Genès, patron of the parish, will join them after the Revolution.

Caunes-Minervois is also the charm of a small historic village, far from the crowds, with its medieval streets, its quarries and its red marble sculptures, its AOC wine, its climbing spots, its hiking trails.

Address: Place de l’Église, 11160 Caunes-Minervois, France

Working hours:

Monday 10AM–7PM

Tuesday 10AM–6PM

Wednesday 10AM–7PM

Thursday 10AM–7PM

Friday 10AM–7PM

Saturday 10AM–7PM

Sunday 10AM–7PM

Prices

Full price: from € 6.00

Child rate: from 2.50 €

Student rate: from 2.50 €

Family rate: from 10.00 €

Adult group rate: from € 5.00

How to get to?

Available via 620 from Carcassonne (26 min, 21.4 km), via D11 from Narbonne (51 min, 47.7 km)

Coordinates: 43° 19′ 34″ N, 2° 31′ 38″ E