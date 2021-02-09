The 2021 budget of Andorra provides some 1,6 million euros to accompany and promote employment

On Monday, the Minister of the Presidency, Economy and Enterprise, Jordi Gallardo, met with the Economic and Social Council (ESC) to take stock of the mechanisms deployed during 2020 to support the country’s economy and encourage employment during the pandemic.

According to Jordi Gallardo, the 2021 budget provides some 1,6 million euros to accompany and promote employment. This includes a continuation of last year’s programmes.

Temporary Suspension of the Employment Contract (STCT) and the Reduction of the Working Day (RJL): Since May 2020, 1,442 companies have benefited from one of the above mechanisms, in turn benefiting 10,181 workers. In addition, since last April, 1,931 self-employed people have been helped by a specific monthly benefit. The total allocated to all of the above was 34,4 million euros.

