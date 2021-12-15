The 2021/22 ISMF season starts tomorrow in Pontedilegno-Tonale

As last year, the first competitive event of the WÜRTH MODYF ISMF World Cup of the 2021/22 season will take place in the ski resort placed around the location of Pontedilegno-Tonale, on the border mountains between Lombardy and Trentino. Three races are scheduled for this first ISMF stage, which will see the best ski mountaineering athletes – from 18 countries – at the starting line.

In the afternoon of Thursday 16 December, the curtain will be raised on this first week of ISMF competitions with a Sprint race – 128 athletes registered – and a Vertical race on the following day, Friday 17 December, always in the afternoon, with a total of 146 racers to compete. Compared to last season, the closure on Sunday 19 December will be dedicated to the Individual race, with 156 competitors expected at the start.

Both the Sprint and the Vertical races will take place on the ski slopes in Pontedilegno. The programme of the first includes the qualifications starting at 16:00 and the Senior Men’s finals around at 20:00, while the start for the second is scheduled at 14:30. Saturday is a rest day, during which the athletes can recover a little and have a track inspection for the Individual race to be held on Sunday morning from 9:30 at Passo Tonale and Presena glacier.

List of ISMF events

16/19 Dec 2021 – Adamello World Cup – Italy ITA – Pontedilegno-Tonale – World Cup – Sprint, Vertical, Individual Senior+U23+U20

15 Jan 2022 – Comapedrosa Andorra – Andorra AND Arinsal, La Massana – World Cup – Vertical, Individual Senior+U23+U20

27 Jan 2022 – Region Dents du Midi World Cup – Switzerland SUI Morgins – World Cup – Sprint, Individual Senior+U23+U20

03 Feb 2022 – Valtellina Orobie – Italy ITA Caspoggio, Albosaggia, Sondrio – World Cup – Sprint, Individual Senior+U23+U20

09 Feb 2022 – Skimo Boi Taull ISMF European Championships 2022 – Spain ESP Boi Taull (Vall de Boi – Alta Ribagorca), Pyrenees ISMF Championship – Sprint, Vertical, Individual, Relay Senior+U23+U20+U18

24 Feb 2022 – Erciyes ISMF World Cup – Turkey TUR Erciyes Mountain, Kayseri – World Cup – Sprint, Vertical, Individual Senior+U23+U20

04 Mar 2022 – Piancavallo Alpago World Master Championships – Italy ITA Piancavallo, Aviano, Pordenone, Friuli Venezia Giu – ISMF Championship – Vertical, Individual Master Races rankings

17 Mar 2022 – International Ski Alp Race Dolomiti di Brenta – Italy ITA Madonna di Campiglio – World Cup

Vertical, Individual Senior+U23+U20

19 Mar 2022 – 2022 Asian Cup Ski Mountaineering Cometition – South Korea KOR Gangwondo – ISMF Asian Series – Series Senior+U23+U20+U18

23 Mar 2022 – 4th CISM Military World Winter Games 2022 – Germany GER Berchtesgaden, Ruhpolding

International event – Vertical, Individual, Mixed Relay Senior Races rankings

31 Mar 2022 – Millet Tour du Rutor Extreme – Italy ITA Arvier, La Thuile, Valgrisenche – ISMF Championship

Long Distance Team Senior Races rankings

06 Apr 2022 – ISMF World Cup – Flaine 2022 – France FRA Flaine, Grand Massif, Haute Savoie – World Cup

Individual, Vertical, Sprint Senior+U23+U20