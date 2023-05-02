The Universitat Jaume I’s Research Group on the History of Hispanic and American Spaces, directed by Carles Rabassa Vaquer, Carmen María Fernández Nadal and Manuel Chust Calero, organised the “1st Colloquium on Historical Research in Hispanic Spaces Changes, continuities and new/old political, religious and cultural practices, 17th-19th centuries”, which took place in the Germà Colón graduation hall of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences and in which Latin American and Spanish researchers presented their advances and studies on different aspects of recent historical research, focusing on the different Hispanic spaces from the end of the Modern Age onwards.

Jaume I University (Spanish: Universidad Jaime I, Valencian: Universitat Jaume I, UJI) is a university in the city of Castellón de la Plana, Valencian Community, Spain. It was founded in 1991, and it has approximately 14,000 students. The campus, covering 176 000 m2, has 4 faculties and many research and management buildings located around a central 13,000 m2 garden, called the Jardí dels Sentits (the garden of the senses).

It is named after James I of Aragon (Jaume I in Valencian), who founded the Kingdom of Valencia.