The 1st Colloquium on Historical Research in Hispanic Spaces presents the latest research on the historical reality of the Iberian Peninsula and the Americas

  Education, News, Science and technologies   /   , , , , , , , ,

The Universitat Jaume I’s Research Group on the History of Hispanic and American Spaces, directed by Carles Rabassa Vaquer, Carmen María Fernández Nadal and Manuel Chust Calero, organised the “1st Colloquium on Historical Research in Hispanic Spaces Changes, continuities and new/old political, religious and cultural practices, 17th-19th centuries”, which took place in the Germà Colón graduation hall of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences and in which Latin American and Spanish researchers presented their advances and studies on different aspects of recent historical research, focusing on the different Hispanic spaces from the end of the Modern Age onwards.

Jaume I University (Spanish: Universidad Jaime I, Valencian: Universitat Jaume I, UJI) is a university in the city of Castellón de la Plana, Valencian Community, Spain. It was founded in 1991, and it has approximately 14,000 students. The campus, covering 176 000 m2, has 4 faculties and many research and management buildings located around a central 13,000 m2 garden, called the Jardí dels Sentits (the garden of the senses).

It is named after James I of Aragon (Jaume I in Valencian), who founded the Kingdom of Valencia.

Google and EDP Renewables sign framework to develop 650MWp of distributed solar energy in the USA, marking the largest US corporate sponsorship of distributed PV

Are the least social animals the most innovative?

The RTVE Chair at UPM presents the first national pilot of RTVE’s DVB-I channels linked to the DTT signal

The University of Valencia hosts the act of constitution of the Network of Valencian Public Universities for Equality and Diversity

The UOC will host Digital Universities Europe, one of the most prestigious digital higher education event in Europe

The production of black holes in the early universe could explain the nature of dark matter

Read more: Education ...