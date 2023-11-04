Telefónica Tech launches the first node of its ‘Virtual Data Center’ (VDC) service in the Canary Islands to bring the cloud to companies and public administrations in the archipelago. The technology company has deployed this infrastructure in the Tenerife data centre and now has a total of 15 VDC nodes around the world.

Virtual Data Center’ is Telefónica Tech’s managed or self-managed cloud service that integrates communications, security, hosting (virtual storage) and housing (space rental) solutions in the same data center through a secure and customisable virtual platform.

The service, based on technologies from multiple leading manufacturers such as VMware or Zerto and its own innovations, allows companies and public administrations in the Canary Islands to host their applications in secure cloud environments and achieve minimum latencies in access to computing and processing, while guaranteeing data sovereignty as they are stored within the territory.

With the deployment of this VDC node in the D-ALiX data center of the Instituto Tecnológico y de Energías Renovables in Tenerife, Telefónica Tech facilitates the transition of Canary Islands organisations from private clouds located in the customer’s own facilities (or premise) or in data centers to hybrid environments at predictable costs and without making investments in equipment. Unlike other cloud services, this service allows customers to host their own equipment and connect it to the VDC in the same data center.

Telefónica Tech’s VDC service also provides value-added services aimed at ensuring business continuity and boosting the secure digital transformation of organisations. These include services linked to GPUs (graphics processing units), backup, disaster recovery, Kubernetes, multi-factor authentication and encryption of virtual machines. The ‘Virtual Data Center’ service has all the operational procedures and controls aligned with ISO 27000, SOC 1/2 and the Security Level Scheme (ENS) certifications.

María Jesús Almazor, COO of Telefónica Tech for Spain and the Americas, said: “With the deployment of the VDC node in the Canary Islands we continue to advance in our commitment to facilitate the digital transformation of companies and public administrations through a secure migration to the cloud. Our VDC cloud service is essential for customers who need geographic proximity and sovereignty of critical data”. Telefónica Tech has a total of 15 VDC nodes deployed in data centers around the world in Spain (two nodes in Madrid, one in Barcelona and one in the Canary Islands), Brazil (Sao Paulo and Curitiba), USA (Florida and Virginia), Colombia (Bogota), Peru (two nodes in Lima), Chile (three nodes in Santiago de Chile) and Argentina (Buenos Aires).