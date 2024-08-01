With a 100% online format, presence in 150 countries, and in more than 10 languages, TECH allows students to train from anywhere in the world with the best academic programs and pedagogical methodology.

Access to quality education has been facilitated by the versatility of online modalities and the use of digitized technological tools in line with the lifestyle of each student. In this context, TECH Global University stands as the main option for higher education, highlighting as the largest digital university in the world. Leading the world ranking of educational institutions, TECH Global University offers an extensive academic catalog comprising more than 14.000 university degrees available in ten different languages, covering various disciplines and faculties such as Health Sciences, Social Sciences, Design, Engineering, Law, Economics, Marketing, Business, Languages, Communication, Education, Arts and Humanities.

It features an internationally recognized academic catalog not only for its study methodology but also for its faculty of over 8.000 world-renowned educators. Among them are professors, researchers, and senior executives from multinational companies, including Isaiah Covington, performance coach for the Boston Celtics; Magda Romanska, principal researcher at Harvard’s MetaLAB; Ignacio Wistuba, president of the Department of Translational Molecular Pathology at MD Anderson Cancer Center; and D.W. Pine, creative director of TIME magazine, among many others.

In addition, this university is focused on offering a first-class education, providing programs such as bachelor’s degrees, official master’s degrees, proprietary master’s degrees, advanced master’s degrees, postgraduate diploma and postgraduate certificates and courses. All this to offer students the best learning experience and keep them updated in the advances relevant to each area of knowledge. Thanks to this rigorous commitment to adaptation to the work environment, and according to data from the consulting firm KPMG, 99% of TECH students get a qualified job before the first year of graduation.

This focus on quality education has not only earned TECH recognition by FORBES as the “best online university in the world” but also the prestigious Google Partner Premier badge, which highlights the university’s commitment to a high-quality digital environment.

Moreover, this continuous pursuit of academic excellence has not gone unnoticed among the university’s more than 500.000 graduates. In fact, after over 2.300 reviews, TECH has achieved a rating of 4.9 out of 5 on the reputable review website Trustpilot.

Innovative method

TECH has designed its own learning model called Relearning, which consists of a 100% online learning system based on repetition. In addition, it is the first online university that combines it with the disruptive Case Method, incorporating this material with other didactic resources, such as online simulations, technical notes, or authentic business cases.

The programs and the learning process are designed with material chosen by qualified and expert professors; to offer quality teaching, the results are reflected in an interactive multimedia format that allows concepts and information to be understood more quickly, efficiently and to last longer in the memory.

The relearning method focuses on providing a study experience based on guided repetition that allows students to practice new skills through special multimedia didactic material. The contents are specialized in perfecting the teaching process and the time students spend learning, which will help overcome the Forgetting Curve studied by psychologist Hermann Ebbinghaus.

The Global University wants to democratize access to high quality education to improve students’ skills, update their professional fields and enhance their knowledge through the special method provided in each program.

TECH Global University: the educational elite

The Global University is an institution created in 2015 that belongs to the multinational educational group TECH, from Spain. It was recognized as “one of the 200 companies in the world with the highest growth in recent years”, according to Financial Times.

Thus, currently, the institution has offices in more than 10 countries in Europe, Asia and America, reaching official recognition in Spain (TECH Technological University), Mexico (TECH University), Costa Rica (TECH University FUNDEPOS), Colombia (TECH University Corporation UNIMETA), Venezuela (TECH University ULAC) and Andorra (TECH Global University).

At the same time, all programs offered by TECH University can be found online through TECH’s special virtual campus. This digital access helps provide a flexible and tailored experience for each student, as they can access content anytime, anywhere using any device.

TECH has been recognized as “the world’s best online university” according to Forbes, thanks to an innovative 100% online learning system, which combines Harvard’s ‘Case Method’ with Relearning. These unique study methodologies have made it an international benchmark in distance learning, with more than 100.000 students per year and more than 500.000 graduates from more than 150 countries, as the programs are available in more than 10 languages. It is also a leader in training students for the job market, with a “99% employability rate among TECH graduates”, according to the consulting firm KPMG.