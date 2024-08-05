TECH Global University, considered by Forbes as the world’s best online university, is also a benchmark in the financial sector, achieving presence in over 150 countries in just over a decade.

TECH Global University, through one of the main subsidiaries within the TECH Education group, has been recognized by the prestigious Financial Times magazine as one of the 200 European companies with the highest growth in the past 10 years. This acknowledgment comes from the world’s most famous business publication, which has also highlighted TECH as the most highly valued technology corporation created in Spain over the past 15 years, according to data provided by the three largest North American investment banks.

The unquestionable economic development of TECH, which is also the official university of the NBA, takes place in a context where online education has become a solid economic sector. The consulting firm Citigroup, for example, has estimated that potential spending in the area will be $360 billion, reflecting an average annual growth rate of 17%. Likewise, its estimates put earnings by 2030 at US$2.7 trillion.

TECH Global University, also awarded with the Google Partner Premier badge, has distinguished itself in this competitive and demanding environment with exponential growth. It has offices in more than 10 countries in Europe, Asia and America and official recognition in Spain (TECH Technological University), Mexico (TECH University), Costa Rica (TECH University FUNDEPOS), Colombia (TECH University Corporation UNIMETA), Peru (TECH University UPAL), Venezuela (TECH University ULAC) and Andorra (TECH Global University).

TECH: Engine of Global Economic Development

In this context of international expansion, the TECH Education group currently employs over 1,800 people across various administrative and academic departments. Continuing their commitment to excellence and socio-economic improvement, they aim to increase their workforce to 4,000 employees by 2028.

According to Manuel Sánchez-Cascado de Fuentes, CEO of the TECH Education group, in addition to academic excellence and rigor, TECH “seeks to contribute to diversifying the economy and creating employment in various regions.” This approach emphasizes high-skilled professional profiles with comprehensive knowledge of the latest technologies applied to e-learning.

This successful combination has already borne fruit in countries where TECH has offices. Countries such as Spain, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, and more recently, India, Morocco, Andorra, and Italy benefit from this commitment to development, establishing TECH as an engine of economic growth for local and national economies across different continents.

TECH: an internationally recognized success story

But TECH’s international prestige isn’t solely defined by macroeconomic figures; its greatest endorsement comes from its students themselves. According to the renowned review website Trustpilot, known for verifying the authenticity of each review, the university holds a rating of 4.9 out of 5, based on over 2,300 reviews.

Moreover, TECH graduates boast exceptionally high employability rates. According to consulting firm KPMG, 99% of TECH students secure qualified employment within less than 12 months, further solidifying the prestige and effectiveness of its academic approach.

Furthermore, the university’s rigor and quality have been endorsed by esteemed international institutions such as Google. The tech giant has distinguished TECH as a Google Partner Premier, an accolade reserved for only 3% of the most outstanding companies committed to delivering top-quality digital services. In TECH’s case, Google has not only certified the institution’s high educational standards but also its technological infrastructure, providing students with one of the most advanced virtual learning platforms in the market.

Furthermore, the prestigious North American basketball league, the NBA, has selected TECH as its official online university. This agreement enables both entities to offer a variety of educational resources and university programs focused on the business of the basketball league and other relevant areas. Each program features a uniquely designed curriculum and includes content from guest speakers such as current and retired NBA players and league executives, who will share their expertise on relevant topics.