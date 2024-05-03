Tarragona, a view from the sea by Joan Mañé

Tarragona (Catalonia, Spain), a view from the sea. Pen drawing and watercolor technique by Joan Mañé

 

Casa Brunet in Tortosa. Watercolor by Joan Mañé

San Jerónimo el Real, Roman Catholic church in central Madrid. Ink and pencil drawing

Roman bridge in Montblanc, Catalonia. Ink pen drawing

Kazan Cathedral in Moscow (Russia). Watercolor by Joan Mañé

Cambrils port. Pen drawing and watercolor technique by Joan Mañé Fort

Palermo Cathedral. Pen drawing and watercolor technique by Joan Mañé Fort

