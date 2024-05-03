Tarragona, a view from the sea by Joan Mañé 03.05.2024 Architecture on the drawings and colorings by Joan Mañé / art, Catalonia, drawings, spain, tarragona, tourism Tarragona (Catalonia, Spain), a view from the sea. Pen drawing and watercolor technique by Joan Mañé Casa Brunet in Tortosa. Watercolor by Joan Mañé 24.02.2024 San Jerónimo el Real, Roman Catholic church in central Madrid. Ink and pencil drawing 14.01.2024 Roman bridge in Montblanc, Catalonia. Ink pen drawing 10.01.2024 Kazan Cathedral in Moscow (Russia). Watercolor by Joan Mañé 01.01.2024 Cambrils port. Pen drawing and watercolor technique by Joan Mañé Fort 29.12.2023 Palermo Cathedral. Pen drawing and watercolor technique by Joan Mañé Fort 27.12.2023 Read more: Architecture on the drawings and colorings by Joan Mañé ...