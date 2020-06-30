Starting July 1st, Tarrega (Catalonia) launches free Wifi in public places

Since Wednesday, July 1, Tarrega (Catalonia) launches seven Wifi access points in various public places and municipal buildings. Wifi points are located at Plaça Major, Plaça del Carme and Plaça de Sant Antoni, as well as at the City Hall, the Education Center, the municipal basins and the public library.

This project is part of the WIFI4EU project, sponsored by the European Union.

The WiFi4EU project is part of the EU telecommunication rules, which consider high-speed Internet connection as an important issue to increase competitiveness.