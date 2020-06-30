Starting July 1st, Tarrega (Catalonia) launches free Wifi in public places

  Business and Economy, News, News of Pyrenees, Society, Tourism   /   , ,

Starting July 1st, Tarrega (Catalonia) launches free Wifi in public areas

Since Wednesday, July 1, Tarrega (Catalonia) launches seven Wifi access points in various public places and municipal buildings. Wifi points are located at Plaça Major, Plaça del Carme and Plaça de Sant Antoni, as well as at the City Hall, the Education Center, the municipal basins and the public library.

This project is part of the WIFI4EU project, sponsored by the European Union.

The WiFi4EU project is part of the EU telecommunication rules, which consider high-speed Internet connection as an important issue to increase competitiveness.

The accumulation of so-called “one-day tourists” coming to Andorra for cheap cigarettes and alcohol provoke multi-kilometer traffic jams

PortAventura World Resort opens on July 8th

France opens borders with neighbours

Fashion establishments: The maximum capacity for trying on clothes is reduced by 50% and the tried-on clothes will be separated and kept in quarantine 48 hours

Cirque du Soleil is not able to develop a production this July in Andorra

The Government recommends returning to Andorra as soon as possible due to the travel restrictions

Read more: Business and Economy ...