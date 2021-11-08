The 12-pointed star at the top of the Sagrada Familia tower will illuminate Barcelona on December 8th

  Culture, News, News of Pyrenees

The 12-pointed star at the top of the Sagrada Familia tower, the Virgin Mary, will illuminate Barcelona on December 8th.

The Virgin Mary, 138 meters high, will be the second tallest masterpiece by Antoni Gaudí, which has not yet been completed. The tower will be inaugurated on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

Spectators from all over the world will be able to see the star lighting up at 7:40 pm CET as it will be streamed online.

Made of textured glass, it is 7.5 meters long and 5.5 tons in weight.

The star will be lifted to the top of the tower on November 29.

Polyphenol-rich diets improve leaky gut syndrome in the elderly

The University of Barcelona obtains nearly 9 million euros to install the first high-field nuclear magnetic resonance in Spain

The minimum wage in Spain raised from €950 to €965

Ski resorts in France are opened this winter without a health pass, but with a mandatory mask

Amsterdam’s Moco Museum opens in Barcelona with art by Banksy, Kaws and Basquiat

Spanish bank Sabadell will fire at least 1,380 workers

Read more: Culture ...