The 12-pointed star at the top of the Sagrada Familia tower will illuminate Barcelona on December 8th

The 12-pointed star at the top of the Sagrada Familia tower, the Virgin Mary, will illuminate Barcelona on December 8th.

The Virgin Mary, 138 meters high, will be the second tallest masterpiece by Antoni Gaudí, which has not yet been completed. The tower will be inaugurated on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

Spectators from all over the world will be able to see the star lighting up at 7:40 pm CET as it will be streamed online.

Made of textured glass, it is 7.5 meters long and 5.5 tons in weight.

The star will be lifted to the top of the tower on November 29.