Standard & Poor has reaffirmed the country’s rating as BBB / A-2, in the context of the crisis caused by the coronavirus

  All Andorra news, Business and Economy   /   

Standard & Poor has reaffirmed the country’s rating as BBB / A-2, in the context of the crisis caused by the coronavirusStandard & Poor has reaffirmed the country’s rating as BBB / A-2, in the context of the crisis caused by the coronavirus. In this sense, they have valued very positively the health infrastructure as well as the economic measures that have been developed.

However, they are concerned about Andorra’s economic dependence on its neighbouring states, both for the flow of goods and people. They appreciate the progress made by the Government of Andorra towards joining the International Monetary Fund, as well as the association agreement with the European Union.

So, although they are revising the future outlook for Andorra from positive to stable, it is a positive result and they believe that Andorra has a significant resilience capacity.

The second law of urgent measures for the Covid-19 crisis was passed in the Consell General

Andorran Bill on new exceptional and urgent measures for the health emergency situation caused by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic

No person and no family will be out on the street, they will have the support of the Andorran Government

The Government of Andorra will inject €200 million into the country’s private sector

The Government is working with the private sector to guarantee workers’ salaries and thus their ability to pay for their rent and food

Andorra government reinforces preventive measures to contain COVID-19

Read more: All Andorra news ...