Specific protocols for Coronavirus activated

The Minister of Health, Joan Martinez Benazet, informed the Government of the actions that are being taken in relation to the new Coronavirus identified in China and the situation in Andorra. He informed that since the start of the alert, the health authorities have proceeded to inform health professionals and reminded them of the appropriate course of action, following the established protocols, in case of suspicion of infection.

Work is currently underway on a specific health protocol for action in case of a concentration of Coronavirus infection, which is developed by the Infectious Pathology Advisory Board, the SAAS nosocomial infections team and techniques Area of ​​Health Prevention, Promotion and Surveillance. This technical group will be updating and adapting the protocols in force, in accordance with the recommendations of the WHO, and is responsible for coordinating the actions between the different health actors.

They must also review and update the information addressed to the citizens available on the Health and Foreign Affairs websites. Furthermore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that those citizens who have traveled or will be traveling to China follow the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and the WHO: contact the consular emergency telephone line (+ 376) 324 292 and use the travel register available on the web.