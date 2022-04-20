Spain’s transport ministry builds fourth lane on Catalonia’s AP-7 highway

The Spanish transport, mobility, and urban agenda ministry has announced its intention to build a fourth lane per direction on Catalonia’s main highway, AP-7. The project would see an extra lane between the southern seaside town of El Vendrell and Barcelona’s nearby city of El Papiol.

The idea is to start biddings before 2022 ends for a construction project estimated at €200 million. On Wednesday, Spain’s infrastructures secretary-general Xavier Flores highlighted the importance of the fourth lane after most highway tolls were lifted on August 31, 2021. Lifting tolls increased traffic congestion Flores said and therefore the need for the 50 kilometers extra lane between the two cities.

Works could last up to a minimum of two years once the project has been approved.