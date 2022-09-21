Spain’s new law will allow visitors to live and work there for up to 3 years

With the rise of remote working, the country is planning to introduce a digital nomad visa that will allow you to stay and work for a maximum of 12 months. This could then be extended up to two times. Startups may also be given tax incentives to encourage young entrepreneurs to make a move somewhere new.

The new Spanish law is part of the recent Startup Act.

A lack of job opportunities in rural Spain has left many small towns and villages with dwindling populations but these destinations, in particular, are more than ready to welcome remote workers.

Around 30 towns and villages across Spain have decided to join the Red Nacional de Pueblos Acogedores para el Teletrabajo (or National Network of Welcoming Villages for Remote workers) to encourage digital nomads to visit. They all have under 5,000 residents and want to attract new residents to repopulate their streets.

Whether people stay for a short break or make these places their temporary homes, it is hoped that an influx of people working from home will help to revitalise communities.