Spain’s cheapest petrol stations are located in inland Catalonia

Planning a road trip over the summer holidays is becoming more and more complicated with fuel prices on the rise. But Catalan residents are lucky: Spain’s cheapest petrol station is located in inland Catalonia.

Catalan company BonÀrea has Spain’s lowest diesel and fuel prices according to a new study by the largest Spanish consumers organization, OCU. Catalonia, however, is also home to the most expensive petrol station company, Petrocat.

OCU checked the prices of over 10,000 petrol stations in Spain between February and May 2022 and calculated the average cost of diesel and fuel.