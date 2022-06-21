Spain officially rules out 2030 Winter Games bid in Catalonia and Aragon

The Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) and the Spanish government have ruled out a 2030 Winter Olympics bid in the Pyrenees of Catalonia and its neighboring region, Aragon.

The lack of consensus between the COE and Catalan and Aragonese authorities over the distribution of competitions has frustrated the project.

The COE’s president, Alejandro Blanco, has called a press conference for Tuesday at 7 pm in order to announce the decision.

However, Spain is considering revamping the project in order to bid for 2034, either only in Catalonia or also with Aragon.

Local authorities have considered the news a “lost opportunity” and have been critical of the government’s handling of the bid.

