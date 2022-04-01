Spain creates first vehicle running with green hydrogen

The first truck running with green hydrogen could be driving around the streets of Catalonia by 2023. The engineering company, EVARM, based in the city of Sant Boi de Llobregat, near Barcelona, on Wednesday launched the first vehicle in Spain running with this alternative fuel.

They plan to start transforming trucks using the technology in 2023 after it has been through all the required technical tests. These vehicles will have a driving range of two working days.

Green hydrogen is one of the options for greener fuels of the future. The process to create green hydrogen is defined as the hydrogen produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable electricity.

In fact, green hydrogen could save up to “830 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, emitted when producing hydrogen using fossil fuels. The amount of carbon dioxide “is equivalent to the CO2 emissions of the United Kingdom and Indonesia combined,” the International Energy Agency reported.