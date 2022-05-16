South Korean battery component manufacturer ILJIN to set up factory in Catalonia

South Korean battery component manufacturer ILJIN will set up its first European factory in Catalonia, as announced by the Catalan business minister, Roger Torrent, during an official trip to Seoul on Monday.

The company will invest €600 million to open a plant in Mont-roig del Camp, western Catalonia, which is expected to create 500 direct jobs.

ILJIN Materials is “one of the only companies worldwide” that manufactures thin copper foil called Elecfoil used in rechargeable lithium batteries for almost all cellular IT products, including mobile phones and televisions, but also in electric vehicles, as Torrent explained from South Korea after meeting ILJIN representatives. It is a key component for cathode collectors in such batteries.

The new 30,000 sqm plant in Mont-roig, near Tarragona, will be in operation in 2024 and will have a factory, storage areas, and a technical building.

