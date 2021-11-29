Ski resorts in Andorra may restrict access for visitors without a COVID pass

Ski resorts in Andorra may restrict access for visitors without a COVID pass. This proposal came to Ski Andorra from the Ministry of Health of the country, it is being discussed, the final decision has not yet been made.

Until now, it was believed that on the slopes there was no need to use a mask or have a COVID pass, which, however, is required to access a cafe, restaurant or toilet.

A COVID pass is a certificate of full vaccination, a certificate of recovery within the past six months, or a negative diagnostic test.

