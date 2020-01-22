Ski Mountaineering World Cup organizers changed individual race conditions due to heavy snowfall in Andorra

La Comapedrosa discards the option to reach the summit due to “safety” concerns.

The individual race will take place in Arinsal if the conditions don’t change.

Ski mountaineering world cup organizers announced that Comapedrosa’s summit will not be crowned as expected, due to adverse weather conditions and concern for “safety”.

In that sense, the race promoters were waiting for the snowfall in order to decide the location of the individual race and despite the fact that the station increased its snow depth by 60 cm at 1900m, the organizers decided that if the conditions maintain, the Individual Race will be held entirely in the Arinsal sector.

On the other hand, as Carlo Ferrari, technical director of the Comapedrosa Andorra race, said, there are several alternative options that are currently considered and will be announced today.