Six MIT students teach high school students for the third consecutive year

The Minister of Education, Ester Vilarrubla, and the general director of business of Vall Banc, Gerard Albà, have signed this Thursday, for the third consecutive year, the collaboration agreement that makes it possible to carry out the MISTI program at Principality.

The collaboration enables six students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to teach high school students in three of the Principality’s educational systems. Classes are already taking place and will run until January 30.

The exchange program was born in 2018 and is part of the collaboration agreement with this prestigious American university centre. As the director of Higher Education, Research and Research Aid, Meritxell Gallo, said, “the six participants already have teaching experience” and also received specific pedagogical training before being able to participate in this program in Andorra. When it comes to accommodation, all participants live with Andorran families during their stay.