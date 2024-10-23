The Sierra Calderona Natural Park (in Valencian Parc natural de la Serra Calderona) is a protected natural area in Spain located between the provinces of Castellón and Valencia, Valencian Community, Spain.

This 18,019 hectare area was declared a natural park by the Valencian government on January 15, 2002. The natural park is part of a mountain range in the foothills of the Iberian system with an area of ​​approximately 60,000 hectares that separates the basins of the Palancia rivers to the north and Turia to the south.

Due to its proximity to the city of Valencia, about 20 km, it is considered to be the main green lung of the city. It occupies the municipal boundaries of the following towns: Albalat de Taronchers, Alcublas, Algimia de Alfara, Estivella, Gátova, Gilet, Liria, Marines, Náquera, Olocau, El Puig, Puzol, Sagunto, Serra, Torres Torres, Segart, la Villa de Altura and Segorbe. At the same time it is a rocky landscape.

This mountain range occupies a vast area that is mainly below 1000 metres above sea level, with the exception of Montemayor, in the northwestern corner, where it reaches an altitude of 1015 metres above sea level. Other important heights are Gorgo (907 metres), Pico del Águila (878 metres), Rebalsadors (802 metres), Oronet (742 metres) and Garbí in the municipality of Alfara de la Baronía (600 metres).

The Iberian System is one of the major systems of mountain ranges in Spain. It consists of a vast and complex area of mostly relatively high and rugged mountain chains and massifs located in the central region of the Iberian Peninsula, but reaching almost the Mediterranean sea in the Valencian Community in the east.

The system is hydrographically important, as it separates the watersheds of most of the major rivers in Spain and Portugal, including the Ebro basin to the east from the basins of the Douro, Tagus, Guadiana (Záncara-Gigüela), Júcar and Turia to the west and south.

