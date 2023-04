Shell house (Casa de las Conchas) in Tazones, Asturias, Spain.

This house is a clear example of unusual art, and this curious way of decorating a home came from the hand of José Ramón Gallego Rebollar. It took 20 years to fill it entirely with shells, but if you look at it, it has its why and they are all the same, the same size, placed at the same distance … The real Chinese hand made work perfectly done.