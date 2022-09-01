Several autochthonous cases of dengue were identified in the south of France

Several departments in the south of France have identified autochthonous cases of dengue fever since mid-August. This disease that the tiger mosquito transmits causes in particular high fever and muscle pain.

A patient has been identified in the Alpes-Maritimes and five cases have been identified in the Var, according to the Regional Health Agency (ARS) of Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, this Wednesday, August 24, 2022. The Hautes-Pyrénées also discovered a case.

None of these cases showed signs of seriousness, according to the ARS.

If the presence of tiger mosquitoes has been identified in 67 French departments, cases of autochthonous dengue fever remain rare in mainland France.