The Serra d’en Seller is a mountain range located in the north of the Valencian Community, Spain, between the comarcas of Alt Maestrat and Ports, mainly in Castelló province.

Framed in the Iberian System, the range presents an alignment from south-west to north-east, very characteristic of the Massif dels Ports.

It is known by this name in its section closest to the municipalities of Ares del Maestrat where the range presents rounded shapes with tossals and ridges such as the Mola d’Ares (1,322 m.), the Tossal de la Marina (1,233 m.) or the Tossal d’Orenga (1,147 m.).

It is also considered that the small Serra de la Nevera, in the north between Catí and the village of Llàcua (Morella), is part of this mountain system with the summit of Tossal de la Nevera (1,285 m.) as the most prominent landmark . This branch heads in a northerly direction to connect with the Vallivana mountain range.

The Rambla Carbonera originates in the Serra d’en Seller, specifically at the spring in the vicinity of Ares. Also near Ares is the Cova de Cantallops, an important refuge for bats.

