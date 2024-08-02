SEAT S.A. has continued its journey toward sustainable profitability in the first half of 2024 by posting the highest financial results ever from January to June, driven by the consistent volume increase of the CUPRA and SEAT brands, alongside efficiency improvements. Results showed an operating profit of 406 million euros (H1 2023: 371 million euros, +9.4%), while return on sales also increased, reaching 5.2% (+0.2 p.p. versus January to June 2023). The total sales revenue of SEAT S.A. reached 7.752 billion euros, which represents a 4.6% increase compared to the previous year (7.411 billion euros).

The continued growth in deliveries of the CUPRA and SEAT brands led SEAT S.A.’s consistent growth in financial results. The company delivered a total of 297,400 cars between January and June, an increase of 13.8% compared to the same period of 2023 (H1 2023: 261,400).

Sales of electrified vehicles grew to 45,900, a 36.1% increase compared to the same period in 2023 (33,800), powered by the increasing success of the company’s PHEV vehicles.

CUPRA extends its record-breaking journey, registering the best first half year in its history by delivering 125,700 cars, an increase of 17.2% compared to 2023 (107,300). The success of the unconventional challenger brand led it to reach an unprecedented 27,500 deliveries in June. Since its creation in 2018, CUPRA has delivered more than 650.000 cars, continuously boosting SEAT S.A.’s results.

The CUPRA Formentor remains the company’s best-selling model with 61,700 units delivered in the first six months of the year. It was followed by the CUPRA Leon family, which recorded 36,000 units delivered, a 59.8% increase since H1 2023. The arrival of the new versions of both models is expected to further reinforce the position of the brand in Europe, where Germany maintained its position as the brand’s best market with 42,000 cars delivered (+30%), followed by the United Kingdom (13,900; +22%) and Spain (12,900; +13%).

Between January and June, SEAT delivered 171,700 vehicles, up 11.4% on the same period in 2023 (154,200).

The iconic SEAT Ibiza, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, leads the brand’s sales with 56,300 units delivered (+29% vs H1 2023), followed by the SEAT Arona with 50,400 deliveries. Spain remains the brand’s main market (36,200; +2%), followed by Germany (35,200; +26%) and the United Kingdom (21,300; +34%).