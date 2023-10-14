Emma Regada started her professional career in sculpture and performance at the University of Fine Arts in Barcelona. We talked to Emma about the techniques that have been her way of expression so far and the artist’s plans.

Irina Rybalchenko fer El Periodic News

“In sculpture, I am inspired by materials typical of mountains – such as stone, wood and iron – hard and sharp materials. But nuance can ultimately transmit fragility, softness and lightness.

On the other hand, performance art allows me to directly influence incentives through improvisation and play. It has already become a way for me to live my daily life.

I observe what is around me and learn to feed my imagination with small incentives.

Performance art is often confused with theatre, although they are completely opposite. It doesn’t look for interpretation, and avoids any props and scenography that might distance the audience and the artists themselves from reality.

If you want to talk about endurance and play with weight, you really have to live and feel the weight and fatigue to the point of exhaustion.

If you want to talk about nature, you can get lost in the mountains, get your body covered in mud and dance – any experience will be considered performance art if it is real and can carry meaning.

One of my goals is to learn the art of jewelry making. About four years ago I started creating jewellery inspired by geometry and the idea of wearing tiny sculptures. I work with metal, bronze, and brass jewellery. I once made a small collection in alabaster, but I confess that I don’t have the training or technique of a professional jeweller. I simply enjoy creating pieces from materials using the aesthetics and my knowledge of sculptural crafting. Perhaps later on I would like to delve into more complex techniques such as smelted models, silver soldering, and electrolytic baths.

I am inspired by classic Barbara Hepworth and Jack Eagan sculptures with their rounded aesthetic with perfectly polished and shiny textures. On the other hand, I am also inspired by Sophie Elizabeth Thompson, who transforms heavy materials into volatile ones by playing with curves and organic shapes. And finally Luis Cera, a Catalan sculptor who has been a big influence on my work – combining materials such as stone and iron and looking for a balance between them.

My sources of inspiration in sculpture come from observations of nature – I am attracted to textures, and geometry (especially circles).

It is difficult to choose my favourite works, as each has its own beauty and story to share. However, I particularly appreciate the series of sculptures entitled Eclipse of the Sun and Eclipse of the Moon, where I talk about personal transformation through the perfection of sphere and transparency.

I am also particularly grateful for the opportunity to realise my latest project, which is the monument “Jo en tu” (“Me and You”) in honour of organ donors, which can be found in Andorra’s Central Park.

This year I wish to focus on collaborations with other artists around the world. After a year of intensive work, I want to continue my professional development. Andorra offers many opportunities to make a name for myself, but it is a very small country. I would be interested in exchanging experiences with other artists.

For this reason, I decided to spend a year travelling around different countries, participating in different art festivals with the intention of sharing and growing, and then return home with a backpack full of knowledge”.