The program involves 100,000 university students across ten countries: Mexico, Guatemala, Brazil, Colombia, Senegal, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and France. As part of a year-long program, the student teams receive a framework to identify pressing social issues and create entrepreneurial solutions. With a focus on the energy transition, the teams develop and execute their projects, supported by expert mentors from the industry.

Schneider Electric’s commitment goes beyond traditional mentorship. Its employees play an active role as content experts and competition judges.

Last month, several countries staged competitions to crown their national champions. Brazil saw participation from more than 2,700 students. The top honours went to a team from Faculadde Facimp, who created ‘ecological’ bricks using waste from a local fruit (açaí), left after coffee production.

In Egypt, the Arab Academy for Science, Technology & Maritime Transport won against 35 competitors with their ‘Clima’ project, which addresses air pollution. They utilized water hyacinth to produce Egypt’s first locally sourced activated carbon and developed a ceramic fiber filter suitable for factory chimneys.

Meanwhile, Mexico celebrated a victory by an all-women team from the University of TEC Milenio, who addressed fishing sustainability by transforming shrimp waste into a commercial line of seasoning products.

Schneider Electric employees will play a role in mentoring these and other winning teams from the ten countries leading up to the Enactus World Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan on October 1, 2024.