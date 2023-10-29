Atxuria Mountain in Sare (Navarre, Basque country, Pyrenees, Spain) is covered with clay soil, which limits the rainwater penetration, giving rise to numerous depressions.

One of these cavities is called LEZEA or Sare Caves, which are preserved in its original form, as it was more than 2 million years ago.

You can find an atypical geological formation here, vast “rooms” with dizzying dimensions, the entrance “porch” – the largest in Aquitaine, as well as a room that was used as a habitat by prehistoric tribes.

Sare caves were occupied by bears during hibernation in the past also. Caves are inhabited by thirteen species of bats now.

There is a constant temperature in the caves + 14 °.

Megalithic Park is near the caves; one can visit it before and after the excursion to the caves.

This is an open space created by the Basque Country archaeologist Dr. Jacques Blot, which is a reconstruction of various monuments erected by a man in the period called Protohistory (2800 BC before the paleometal era).

Tariffs:

Adult: € 8.50

Child (from 5 to 13 years old inclusive): 5 €

Disabled people: 5,5 €

Teenager (14 to 17 years old): 7.5 €

Student (compulsory student ID): 7.5 €

Family offer (2 adults and 3 children): 27 €

Opening hours:

From February 11 to March 31 – from Monday to Friday: from 14.00 to 17.00

Saturday and Sunday: from 13.00 to 17.00.

From April 1 to July 31 – all days: from 10.00 to 18.00

August – all days: from 10.00 to 19.00

September – all days: from 10.00 to 18.00

From October 1 to November 3 – all days: from 10.00 to 17.00

From November 4 to January 5 – from Monday to Friday: from 14.00 to 17.00

Saturday and Sunday: from 13.00 to 17.00.

December 24, 25 and January 1 are days off.

How to get there

By car:

From Bayonne: D810, D932, D3, D755, D255, D3, D4, D306

From Bilbao: AP8, N-121-A, NA4410, D406, D306

From Pamplona: 1 hr 22 min (72.8 km) via N-121-A

Coordinates: 43 ° 16 ” 07 ‘N 1 ° 34′ ’13’ O