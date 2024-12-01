Banco Santander is launching another Santander W50, its women leadership programme that this year will arrive in 11 countries (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Germany, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Spain, the UK, Uruguay, and the US) to find the world’s 50 best women directors from the 50 best in each of these countries.

The 50 winners’ women of each country will join the global SW50 community, get access to an online, certificated course on women’s leadership by the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), as well as the opportunity to attend an event with the other winners of their local contest.

These 550 women will compete in the global SW50 contest to feature among the world’s 50 best women directors and have the chance to attend an in-person, high performance course in London by LSE that includes the cost of the course, tuition fees and accommodation.

This course will help participants perfect their leadership style and give them an exclusive insight into global leadership techniques. They will also get access to high impact conferences and individual and group coaching sessions to share experiences and boost their international network.

Over 800 women have taken part in Santander W50 since its launch.

Santander Open Academy is a global learning and development platfo rm that offers fully subsidized courses, free high-quality learning content and scholarships at top universities and institutions all over the world to help people boost their job skills and become more employable.

London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) is a global community of people and ideas in the heart of central London. One of the world’s most international universities, it specializes in social sciences and has an excellent reputation. LSE’s motto “rerum cognoscere causas” means “to know the causes of things”. It was chosen to support the School’s founding purpose, “for the betterment of society”. With that in mind, its ambition today is to be the leading social science university with the greatest global impact and a place where ideas are developed, analysed, assessed and shared the world over.