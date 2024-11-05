The monastery of Santa María la Real de Huerta is a Cistercian monastery that is located in the town of Santa María de Huerta, province of Soria, Community of Castile and León (Spain). This is the place of the old Castilian border between the kingdom of Castile and that of Aragon. The monastery was built between the 12th and 16th centuries.

Its foundation is due to Alfonso VII of León and Castile.

All the dependencies of the monastery (church, cloister, bread basket (silo), warehouses, etc.) are surrounded by a wall with eight crenellated cubes. In the 16th century, the entrance was redone, ennobled the door on whose pediment an image of the Virgin can be seen.

Since 1930 a community of monks of the Cistercian Order of the Narrow Observance (OCSO) has resided in the monastery. At present the community is made up of about 24 brothers, and the abbot of the monastery is Dom Isidoro María Anguita.

GPS coordinates: 41°15′53″N 2°10′33″W

How to get to?

From Soria 58 min (88.5 km) via A-15 and CL-116

From Valladolid 3 hr 1 min (254 km) via A-11 and CL-116

From Madrid 2 hr (185 km) via A-2

