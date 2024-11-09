San Vicente de la Barquera is a city and a municipality of Cantabria in northern Spain.

It is one of the most popular fishing villages in the Cantabrian Sea.

A popular part of the Costa Cantabria of the Atlantic resorts of Spain.

Tourism and main attractions

There are five assets of cultural interest in the municipality:

Church of Santa María de los Ángeles, monument since 1931; example of Gothic religious architecture. It is one of the most outstanding examples of Gothic architecture in Cantabria. Its construction began in the 13th century, extending over the following centuries with other additions.

According to preserved documents, King Alfonso VIII of Castile asked his secretary Miguel de him, in 1210, to take care of the construction and maintenance of the new church of San Vicente de la Barquera. The main bulk of the church will be completed in the 14th century.

The Castillo de San Vicente, also known as Castillo del Rey, is located in the Old Puebla. It is an Asset of Cultural Interest of Cantabria, with the category of Monument. The Castle of the King closes the wall of the town.

It is considered that the first castle in this place must have been built during the repopulation of Alfonso I of Asturias in the High Middle Ages. However, its current walls are later, from the 13th century onwards. It was part of the defensive system of the town of San Vicente, along with the walls. It was restored in the 1990s. It is currently used as a museum and for exhibitions.

Other interesting places:

Former convent of San Luis, monument since 1992.

La Torre del Proboste in the historic center.

Old Puebla, historical complex since 1987.

In addition, there are three inventoried assets in the municipality:

Chapel of the Virgen de la Barquera, a sanctuary of great tradition.

The Lazaretto de Abaño.

The Fort of Santa Cruz de Suaz.

Other points of interest are the ruins of the Corro house, the Hospital de la Concepción, the Provost tower, as well as the remains of the wall and the gates, all within Puebla Vieja.

The municipality is part of the Lebaniega Route, which links the Camino de Santiago from the coast with the Camino Frances, declared BIC by resolution of February 15, 2007.

Beaches

The city has some magnificent beaches, such as Fuentes, Primera de San Vicente, El Rosal, El Tostadero, Merón and Gerra.

How to get to?

From Santander 41 min (59.5 km) via A-67 and A-8

From Madrid 4 hr 18 min (465 km) via A-67

Main information

Area: 41 km²

Coordinates: 43°22′59″N 4°24′01″W

Population: 4073

Languages: Spanish

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

