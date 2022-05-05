San Pedro castle – citadel of Jaca

The Citadel of Jaca, called “San Pedro castle” until the 19th century, is an Italian-style fortress located in the province of Huesca, city of Jaca, Aragon, Spain.

The Castle of San Pedro or Citadel of Jaca is the only fortification of this type that is completely preserved in Europe. It was declared an artistic monument on June 28, 1951 and has been restored since 1968.

One of the Citadel barracks houses the Museum of Military Miniatures. Its rooms house a collection of more than 35,000 lead figures that are exhibited in 23 thematic settings that recreate unique battles in the history of humanity. There is also a room dedicated to the army’s mountain units, as well as a temporary exhibition room.

It was ordered to be built by Felipe II at the end of 1592 as a part of the defensive strategy against France, preventing the passage of the Huguenots through the Pyrenees. Also part of this strategy were, among others, the Fort of Santa Elena or the Citadel of Pamplona. Its construction was entrusted to the Italian engineer Tiburzio Spannocchi.

During the Spanish War of Independence it was occupied by the French, from March 21, 1809 to February 18, 1814, when it was recovered by Francisco Espoz y Mina.

During the Civil War, the ground floor was used by the rebel side as a concentration camp for Republican prisoners, initially operating in the Victoria barracks. It had capacity for only 120 inmates, but tripled that number. The “stable field” of Jaca worked between November 1937 and May 21, 1939, when the conflict was over.

In February 1944 it was reopened to detain Spanish exiles returning from France.

How to get to?

Address: Av del Primer Viernes de Mayo, S/N, 22700 Jaca, Huesca, Spain

From Huesca 54 min (72.5 km) via A-23

From Zaragoza 1 hr 34 min (140 km) via A-23

From Madrid 4 hr 29 min (461 km) via A-2 and A-23

Working days

Friday

10:30AM–1:30PM

3:30–7:30PM

Saturday

10:30AM–1:30PM

3:30–7:30PM

Sunday

10:30AM–1:30PM

3:30–7:30PM

Monday

10:30AM–1:30PM

3:30–7:30PM

Tuesday

10:30AM–1:30PM

3:30–7:30PM

Wednesday

10:30AM–1:30PM

3:30–7:30PM

Thursday

10:30AM–1:30PM

3:30–7:30PM